LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon community will celebrate its annual Christmas parade on Saturday. If you stop through the downtown square, you’ll notice a special feature: handcrafted snowmen on the parking meters. It’s all part of a community-based project between the village and students from David Anderson High School.

It’s the season of giving and students at David Anderson are looking to help beautify the community this holiday as well as bring more traction to the businesses on the downtown square.

“Lisbon is just a really small village and we really don’t do a lot, so I think this is just good and it shows that we love where we are,” said high school senior Cami Freeland.

With the help of the village council and mayor, engineering students partnered with local businesses on the project. A donation was given from each business involved to purchase materials for the handcrafted snowmen.

For several months, students engineered the project from start to finish, collaborating with each other on ideas.

“The whole process of doing everything brought us closer together. Painting and everything, it was just a really fun process and for the community,” said high school senior Trevor Siefke.

Once the base of each snowman was complete, the businesses decorated the snowmen to their liking.

“A great opportunity for the kids to be hands-on — crafting the snowmen themselves, painting them. I wish I knew how to use the power tools that they do,” said Kristen Huston, owner of Almost Perfect Foundation and Resale.

A QR code stamped on the snowmen will show the community which stores were involved in the project.

“That has a commercial or information of the sponsor on the snowman so when people walk by, they can scan them and see who sponsored what snowman,” said STEM teacher David Pancurak.

Businesses are happy to work with the students on the project and hope it will bring more people to shop on the square.

“They were down here scouting out how to make them sit on the parking meters and stuff, so it was just kind of fun to sit inside the store and watch their brains work,” Huston said.

The snowmen will be displayed on parking meters throughout the month of December.