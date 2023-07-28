ELKRUN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person is dead following an accident Thursday evening in Elkrun Township.

A news release from the post said Richard Tirpak, 63, of Columbiana, was driving west at about 8:40 p.m. on Middle Beaver Road when the vehicle he was driving went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch and a culvert before coming to a stop.

Tirpak was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where he later died.

The release said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown if Tirpak was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.