LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A man was sentenced to prison after he was convicted of burglary charges in Columbiana County.

Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced on social media that Robert Harroff, 35, was sentenced to an indefinite term of nine to eleven and a half years in prison.

Harroff, who was previously from North Lima, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to court records.

Prosecutors said that Harroff broke into the residence of an elderly individual on Leetonia Road on two separate occasions in August 2022. A co-defendant’s case is still pending, according to Abruzzino.

Prosecutor Abruzzino recognized the work of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and his staff members in the investigation and prosecution of this case.