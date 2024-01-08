LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Other than an appeal on his murder conviction, local trials for the man convicted of killing a Hanover Township woman are over.

The most recent case against Justin Givens was adjudicated Monday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. This latest charge was possession of a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Givens made a weapon out of a piece of copper while he was in the Columbiana County Jail. He pleaded guilty to the charge Monday and was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison to be served concurrently with his murder sentence, which he is appealing.

Givens was sentenced in July to 21 years to life in connection with the death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in Hanover Township in March 2022. Givens pleaded guilty to murder in that case.

He was also convicted of escape, having weapons under disability and child endangering and pleaded guilty at two different hearings in April on those charges. He was sentenced to a total of 33 months in prison and 180 days in the county jail, to be served concurrently with each other, but consecutively in connection with the murder sentencing.

Givens filed an appeal in his murder conviction and sentencing in August.