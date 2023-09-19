LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Rivals Beaver Local and East Liverpool came together Tuesday night to rally around a teen fighting Leukemia.

A Hometown Hope volleyball match was held at Beaver Local to show support for Blake Suznevich, a senior at East Liverpool.

Both teams and fans wore orange.

All proceeds from T-shirt sales, concessions and the Chinese raffle will go to the Suznevich family.

Blake was diagnosed with Leukemia back in February. Last month, he received a bone marrow transplant from his brother, Elijah.

Blake’s father, Dan, says Blake’s 30-day post-bone marrow biopsy shows 100% donor cells and no cancer.