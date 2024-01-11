LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A rare total eclipse of the sun takes place over parts of the U.S. this April.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes the sun, blocking its visible surface. To see it, you’ll need eye protection.

The Discount Drug Mart chain said they have about 25,000 special protective glasses for sale. They showed us some of the glasses Thursday at the Lisbon store.

“Based on how the areas have responded to previous solar eclipse paths, we’re anticipating it to be a big deal,” said Matt Troup, with Discount Drug Mart.

The total eclipse will happen on Monday, April 8. Locally, Warren may have the best vantage point. It’s predicted to last about two minutes over the city.

If you miss it, you’ll need to wait until August 2044 for the next one over the U.S.