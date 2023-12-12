LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, the National Park Service announced that the North Country Scenic Trail would become a new National Park. The long but little-known trail crosses Columbiana County, and the new designation could eventually increase tourism.

Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson knows all about the North Country Trail.

Signs designating Lisbon as a North Country Trail Town will soon hang in the village. Teal markings on telephone poles mark the trail along Route 30.

“I’m always surprised how many people, especially during spring, summer and fall, are walking through the downtown with backpacks. This trail is really widely used and it seems like there are more and more people using it,” Wilson said.

“Not as many know the North Country National Scenic Trail,” said Andrea Ketchmark, who runs the North Country Trail Association.

The North Country Trail Association oversees the 4,600-mile trail running through eight states from North Dakota to Vermont and includes long stretches in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The trail has been around 40 years and has long been a National Scenic Trail. It was a major step forward last week when the trail received “unit” status as a National Park.

“Both a lot more people knowing about us through all the promotional opportunities that the National Park Service has through their media and their mapping, but also offers us more funding opportunities through the National Park Service,” Ketchmark said.

The stretch through Columbiana County was mapped 25 years ago, starting at Hanoverton and following roads through Lisbon. It passes through Beaver Creek State Park and enters Pennsylvania south of East Palestine, going through Beaver County and into Lawrence County’s McConnells Mill State Park.

The goal is to have more trails than roads. Eminent domain will not be used to take any land.

“We have a lot of private land that we now have to navigate and working with private landowners to negotiate easements and work together to find a route,” Ketchmark said.

“I think that’s a great part of their task. The challenge is to persuade landowners to let the trail go through their property,” Wilson said.

When asked about a timeline for completing the trail, Ketchmark would only say it would be a long time.

“With 1,600 miles of gaps still to close in this route, and each one of those miles may include 10 landowners,” Ketchmark said.

Different groups are responsible for maintaining sections of the trail. The group responsible for the Columbiana County section is the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association. It’s responsible for the section starting at Zoar, Ohio — south of Canton — to McConnell’s Mill.