LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A man formerly from Salineville has appealed his sentence for the murder of a woman and other charges.

According to Columbiana County court records, the attorney of Justin Givens, 28, filed notices of appeals in cases where he pleaded guilty to murder, grand theft, evidence tampering, endangering children, drug possession, escape, and having weapons under a disability.

Givens was arrested in March 2022 for the shooting death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her home on Depot Road.

During his sentencing on July 18, Givens stared at his lap as McGuire’s family addressed the court, and they made note of his demeanor.