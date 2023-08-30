LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce announced that they have appointed a new executive director.

On Monday, Angela Benner was introduced as the new executive director on their Facebook page.

Benner has lived in Guilford Lake all her life. Her family members have owned several businesses in Lisbon for generations.

Benner is currently focused on the Johnny Appleseed Festival and the Zombie Crawl that will happen later this fall. The Johnny Appleseed Festival will be September 16-17. The parade will be on Saturday the 16th at 11 a.m. The Grand Marshal will be Fred Gromley.

Benner said that she’d like to spotlight local businesses more. She can’t wait to get started with the Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m excited to be a part of the community and be a part of the Chamber of Commerce. I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Benner said.