LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A 200-year-old building that’s being renovated in Columbiana County might have to come down.

The Lisbon Fire Chief is thinking about condemning the Nace Building on North Market Street after sheet metal siding fell from the roof, according to a report in the Morning Journal.

It happened on Tuesday during a powerful windstorm.

Mark Hall said that’s not safe — and he’s also worried about the building “blowing out” onto the street because it doesn’t have a back wall, according to the Morning Journal’s report.

The building was being restored by the Lisbon Landmark Foundation.