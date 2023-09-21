LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man received two consecutive life prison sentences for the rape of a child.

The sentence came Thursday after Spencer Kidder, 69, was convicted of four counts of rape, felonies of the first-degree; two counts of sexual battery, felonies of the second-degree; and one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third-degree, after a three-day jury trial, according to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito J. Abruzzino.

According to the Morning Journal, Kidder had been accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a six-year period.

The victim, now 15, testified, and Kidder also took the stand, denying the allegations, the Morning Journal reports.

Abruzzino credited the work of his staff, the Wellsville Police Department, the Child Advocacy Center and Columbiana County Children’s Services leading up to the conviction in the case.