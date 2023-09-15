LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Johnny Appleseed Festival returns to Lisbon this weekend.
It starts on Saturday and runs through Sunday.
There are craft vendors, rides, and lots of food.
The Grand Parade is Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m.
Posted:
Updated:
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Johnny Appleseed Festival returns to Lisbon this weekend.
It starts on Saturday and runs through Sunday.
There are craft vendors, rides, and lots of food.
The Grand Parade is Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now