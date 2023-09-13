LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A former East Liverpool officer is now facing a criminal charge after a secret indictment was returned earlier this year in Columbiana County.

Shawn Long, 51, faces a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The secret indictment was filed in February, but Long wasn’t served notice of the indictment until Monday, according to court records.

Records state that the incident happened in March 2020 and involved a 17-year-old.

Long resigned from the East Liverpool Police Department in April 2021 following an investigation into interactions over social media between Long and a student while he was serving as an SRO, the police chief said at the time. Long had been on administrative leave for about a year during that investigation.

According to court records, Long is set to appear in court on September 22 for his arraignment. His bond was set at $20,000.