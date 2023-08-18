LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A building damaged by a fire in 2018 in Lisbon will soon display some artwork done by local students.

The former Garretson House sits on the corner of North Market Street and Chesnut. The Lisbon Landmark Foundation took ownership following the fire.

One of their members, Mark Hamilton, who owns Source Gallery just around the corner, talked to the local schools about getting whimsical drawings. Next month he plans to start painting them on boards near the windows.

He said he was inspired by a mural project done by another artist in the county.

“His name’s Craig Wetzel, in East Liverpool, and he did a monster mural,” Hamilton said. “He got all these drawings from kids to do this mural, and I was like, ‘That’s kind of a really cool idea.’ if we could get drawings from kids we could put them in the windows instead of them being just like big blank boarded up, it could become art, and it could become a temporary mural kind of thing.”

The Lisbon Landmark Foundation is in the process of fixing up the building for a future buyer.