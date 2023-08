LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas leak is causing in evacuation in Columbiana County early Friday morning.

According to Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, the gas leak is on the 33000 block of State Route 172, near Depot Road.

While the gas leak evacuation zone is now down to neighbors of the gas leak origin on the 33000 block of SR 172.

No word yet on how many people are affected by the evacuation or how long repairs will take.