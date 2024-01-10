LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A boil order is now in place for the village of Lisbon on Wednesday.

Crews were working Wednesday morning to repair a water leak in Lisbon that has caused a boil order.

The Lisbon Water Department said that people must boil substances for cooking or consumption while the order is in place.

According to Mayor Peter Wilson, the leak came from one of the village’s main lines and crews had been working since 4:30 a.m. to locate and repair it.

The leak left some of the village without water.

The mayor promised to release more information when it was available.

An ETA for when this will be resolved has not yet been given.