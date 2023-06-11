LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County-based Junior First Saddle Horse Program helps kids learn about horses and horse care.

The kids in the program create projects and put on horse shows. The participants are able to show what they learned in the program at the Columbiana County Fair.

On Sunday, the program hosted a craft and vendor show. Over 70 vendors participated in the event, which took place at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.

Alissa Blevins is the organizations event coordinator and said monies raised go to a great cause.

“For the shows, for fixing up our buildings, for the arena — pretty much anything that we need,” Blevins said.

The Saddle Horse Committee hosts events from May through October