LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana man is facing charges from a police chase resulting in the death of a woman.

A Columbiana County grand jury returned an indictment against Gerald Jackson, 40, in September. Additional charges were added to the indictment last week for the death of Jennifer Hunley, according to court records.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 6, Jackson led police on a chase in Columbiana County after stealing a 2002 Chevy pickup truck.

The Morning Journal reports that the truck crashed into another vehicle in Hanover Township, injuring Hunley and another person. Hunley more recently passed away, the report states.

The indictment states that Jackson was under the influence at the time and had been found with methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Jackson faces charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, attempted breaking and entering, vandalism, two counts of receiving stolen property, three OVI counts and driving under suspension.

A trial in the case had been set for March.