LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Fair season is in full swing. The Columbiana County Fair in Lisbon starts next week.

Preparations for the fair started a few days ago. Today, people worked in the heat to set up food trucks. People also prepared some of the buildings around the grounds.

Some new events are coming to the fair this year include a dog show, an all-American petting zoo and pig races.

Columbiana County Fair Board President John Wolf is excited to get the fair started.

“It’s been an effort as it is every year. But in the heat, it puts us back a little bit, but we’re getting through that, and the forecast looks wonderful for next week,” Wolf said.

The fair’s opening ceremony starts Monday at 6 p.m. The fair opens at 8 a.m. during the week and 9 a.m. on the weekend.