LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s time to think about going back to school.

And with that, the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County`s Health, Behavioral Health, and Dental Centers are once again offering free school supplies to families.

They’re holding a Back-To-School drive-through event to pass out the supplies.

They do have a limited number of drawstring bags available, so they will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event goes from 5 p.m. until 6:30 Thursday night at their building on Lincoln Place in Lisbon.