LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A $1 million bond was continued this week for a man charged in a cold case murder out of Columbiana County dating back to 2010.

Charles R. Bogart Jr., 48, of Hammondsville, Ohio was in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated murder and murder, with firearm specifications.

A pretiral is set for Jan. 3.

Bogard was arrested in November for the murder of 69-year-old William “Sonny” Young of Salineville.

Young was shot to death at his farm on Hazel Run Road in Wayne Township. His remains were found a week later after extensive search by local and federal law enforcement. At the time, Bogart was convicted of identity theft, fraud and various offenses of receiving stolen property, according to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino.

The murder charges stem from an investigation and new evidence procured by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.