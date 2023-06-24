LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marks National Amateur Radio Field Day, and ham radio operators across the country logged on the airwaves to see how many people they could make contact with.

“Kilo Eight Golf Quebec Bravo.”

Gage Smith is the 11-year-old kid reading out their call sign. He’s one of the youngest ham radio operators of the Lisbon Amateur Radio Association.

He’s been doing the hobby for three years with his dad and says his favorite part is …

“I get to talk to people around the world.”

Afternoon, First News got a peek as Smith made contact with another operator participating in field day — all the way in Iowa.

Ham radio operator: “A pleasure making contact, and have fun with field day.”

Smith: “Roger roger.”

The association gets points for everyone they talk to and extra ones for things, like being a low-power station.

People from around the nation and the world participated.

Last year, the operators in Lisbon made contact with over 200 different participants.

“Day to day, it could be anywhere from Maine to California, Hawaii, and then into to Europe and Asia as well,” said Ryan Kiko, president of Lisbon Amateur Radio Association.

“Something you remember forever, you know, making those kind of contacts. You meet a lot of good people here in amateur radio,” said Walter Kernaich, amateur radio operator.

Not only is it a lot of fun — Kiko said ham radio skills are important in emergencies like natural disasters.

“Traditional means of communication aren’t available, that amateur radio can still get out to pass messages and call for help if needed,” Kiko said.

The hobby has come a long way, with portable digital radios and logs. But some long-time license holders still prefer the old-school technology, like Morse code — something 11-year-old Smith is learning.

“I like to see our legacy to be passed down to younger generations,” Kernaich said.

This group will be operating their radios throughout Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.