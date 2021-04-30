Lisbon needs volunteers to help clean up town square

This is the second cleanup session and it starts at 1 p.m. Saturday

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are needed for Saturday’s cleanup in Lisbon where the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee will be working on the town’s square.

They will be raking leaves as well as planting flowers and bushes along with other landscaping.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and equipment with them.

It’s part of a project they hope to continue as we get closer to summer.

“It just got to the point where it was just looking overgrown. You come through town and be like, everything just looks green. There’s color to make people feel good or feel happy,” said Debbie Richards of the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

This is the second cleanup session, and it starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.