Lisbon mayor sees success posting weekly job listings on Facebook

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – If you follow Lisbon’s Mayor on Facebook, you’ll see every Monday he posts job listings.

Mayor Pete Wilson says he’s been doing it for a year now.

It started out with jobs just around the village before people started flooding him with jobs from other areas.

This week, he says he had about 90 entries, and Wilson considers it a success.

“People will write me and ‘Thanks to you, I forwarded this job list to my cousin, my nephew, my niece,’ what have you and they got a job,” Wilson said.

He says it’s been a joint effort from others in the community, sending him job postings.