Lisbon mayor receives check to help bridge repairs

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon got a little help Tuesday with the Market Street Bridge repair.

Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck gave Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson a check of over $100,000.

The money will help with the water line that goes across the bridge. The repair will cost a little over $1.8 million, but through grants, they got almost $1.5 million for a bridge that was built in the 60s.

“Right now, it’s on the ODOT bridge watch list, which made various funding available for us,” said Wilson.

Construction is slated to begin in mid-2023 and should take about 10 months to complete.