YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lisbon man who pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. sentenced Homer Carnes, 42, to two years in prison with credit for time served on charges of distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Carnes pleaded guilty in September to the charges in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Carnes was already in custody in Columbiana County after he was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, on a warrant stemming from an October 29, 2021, search of a garage at a home in the 42000 block of state Route 154.

The search came after a confidential informant bought $200 worth of methamphetamine from Carnes at the garage, according to investigators.

While the warrant was being served, Carnes ran out the back of the home and was not immediately found, according to an affidavit attached to his criminal complaint.

Inside the garage, authorities found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a .22-caliber revolver, as well as a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and over 40 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

Carnes eluded police that day and was spotted Dec. 6 inside a Jeep at the home where the warrant was served, the affidavit said. When sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody, he refused to get out of the Jeep and later drove away. Deputies chased him until he stopped and ran away, the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody for good Jan. 13, 2022, on warrants from Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on charges related to the chase.