LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon man received a three-year prison sentence on sex charges involving a teenage victim.

Anthony William Borntreger, 28, of Lisbon, was convicted of charges including unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition, according to Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino.

Borntreger’s crimes began in August 2020 when he was 27 years of age and the victim was 15, according to Assistant County Prosecutor Tammie Riley Jones.

As part of his sentence, Borntreger will also have to register as a Tier II sexual offender.

Jones credited the Lisbon Police Department and the other agencies involved, including Children Services and the Akron Children’s Hospital Children’s Advocacy Center, for their efforts throughout the investigation.