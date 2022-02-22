LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon man has been arrested and accused of causing the death of a child in 2017.

Aaron Delo was arrested Tuesday following a secret indictment that was handed down earlier this month.

Delo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of Dallas Delo.

Investigators say the child’s death was a direct result of Aaron Delo committing child endangering by “creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of Dallas Delo by violating duty of care, protection or support,” according to the indictment.

Investigators say the crime happened between Dec. 31, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018.

Aaron Delo is in the Columbiana County Jail on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3.