LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) РThe Lepper Library in Lisbon reopened for curbside delivery Monday.

Cardholders can request things in three ways: from the catalog online, calling the library between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or by emailing circulation@lepperlibrary.org.

You must reserve things at least one hour in advance.

You’ll then park in designated spots and call the library when you arrive. Don’t forget to bring your ID.