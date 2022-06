LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon village council will soon be making a decision on chickens allowed in the village.

Mayor Pete Wilson said he’s asked council to decide at the June 14th meeting.

As of now, people are not allowed to own chickens in village limits.

Mayor Wilson says this has been a discussion for a few years now.

The meeting will be Thursday, June 30 at Lisbon’s village hall.