LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce held its fourth annual Wine about Winter event on Saturday.

The event had over 225 participants. Local businesses hosted eight wine stops featuring an Ohio-made wine.

“It was great seeing so many people from out of town enjoying Lisbon and complimenting the village,” said Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Lindsey Smoot.

Proceeds will be used to further preserve the historic downtown area and support upcoming community events.