Lisbon homeowner, landlord still stuck fixing house after November windstorm

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in November, a windstorm caused a lot of damage throughout Columbiana County. It even knocked a tree into a Lisbon house.

Since then, the owners have tried to cover it up as best as they can, but they are waiting on the landlord to fix it and he is waiting on the insurance company.

An old tree sits across the back part of Brian Devlin’s house. In November, it fell into the side of his house after a wind storm.

The tree also damaged the front of their van. The tree was standing in his neighbor’s yard.

No one was hurt, but a lot started running through Devlin’s mind.

“Right away I was just shocked and thinking, ‘What do I do? What do I do? What are we going to do?'” Devlin said.

The Lisbon Fire Department put a tarp over the top of the hole. None of the utilities were knocked out, but Devlin and his family are getting frustrated.

“Waiting for something to be done, whether it was just a minor fix until the actual full work is done or whatever the case may be,” he said.

The landlord says he is waiting on the insurance company, but he was told they are backed-up with claims due to hurricanes that hit the southern part of the country.

So, Devlin is trying to make do.

“I mean, we’re still staying relatively warm because, actually what I did inside is the room that this encompasses on the inside, I put up another tarp,” he said.

That room is a toy room for the five kids.

When asked why they didn’t put a piece of plywood while they wait for it to be fixed, Devlin said he is a stay-at-home dad and his wife just lost her job.

“We’ve been scratching and saving everything we can to pay bills or whatever,” Devlin said.

They’ve been getting help through the Salvation Army as well as from family and friends, but both he and the landlord are stuck in a limbo state.