Lisbon high school creates tribute to honor 9/11 fallen

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — David Anderson High School in Lisbon honored the fallen with their 9/11 tribute Saturday.

The flag display creates the number “93” for Flight 93 and the shape of the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

The display uses 2,977 flags — one for each person who was killed in the attacks.

The flags were donated by the John. J. Welsh Post 275 of the Lisbon American Legion and the Lisbon school district.

It was unveiled during a ceremony at the high school Friday and will remain on display until Monday.