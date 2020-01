On Christmas Eve, 2019, Josh Hiles died in an auto accident, leaving behind his wife and two sons

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Christmas Eve, 2019, 29 year-old Josh Hiles died in an auto accident. He left behind his wife and two sons.

When someone dies, expenses can build up, so in efforts to help the Hiles family, Layered Edge in Lisbon held a Cut-a-thon Sunday.

Anyone could come in and pay $5 to get their hair cut.

Layered Edge said they raised $250 with over 30 people attending.

Some people even showed up just to donate.