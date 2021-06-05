Lisbon football, cheer teams hold event to help fund programs

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s Little Blue Devils held a fundraiser to help fund their football and cheer teams Saturday.

It was held at the Columbiana County Fairground.

People had the chance to participate in many activities, including dunking sheriff’s officers in a dunk tank.

Funds will help with things such as football equipment and cheer mats.

“It’s good to get the kids involved in the community and playing sports. It gets them outside, active and — I know with last year, having COVID, it was so hard for kids to get out and being participating, but it’s just so good for them,” said Fundraising Coordinator Anna Madison.

This is the second year of the fundraiser, and they hope to raise about $1,000.