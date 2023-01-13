LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s fire department has a new truck, thanks to a grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.

The new fire command vehicle was put into service last Friday. It’s fully equipt and will be used to transport firefighters to emergency calls.

The truck replaces a 2002 Suburban.

The new truck cost about $64,000. Chief Mark Hall says one big plus is the amount of money they’re saving on maintenance.

“It’s got room in it, bigger, plus we can set it up for different types of calls if we need to use it for that,” Hall said.

The number 343 is painted on the truck to remember the firefighters that died in the September 11 attacks.