Lisbon fire department asking voters for money to buy new truck

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - There's an important Election Day issue in Lisbon coming this November.

The fire department has put its second levy on the ballot in 40 years. It's a 2.4 mill levy that would generate $85,000 a year for the department.

Voters approved the last one ten years ago to buy a new fire truck. The department is trying to get money for another.

Lisbon has two pumpers but one has been down for about a year. It's a truck that is nearly 40 years old.

A new truck would help the village be better equipped to handle firefighting.

"It's safety, the ability to respond to a major fire with two engines," said Fire Chief Paul Gresh. "If one goes down now, they're going to be without a truck."

The millage works out to costing residents about the price of a pizza each month.