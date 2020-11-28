Lisbon council approves sewer rate increase

The Morning Journal reports that the sewer rate will increase from a flat $7.09 per 100 cubic feet to $8.09 starting in 2021

LISBON, Ohio — Lisbon village council approved a sewer rate increase, which takes effect January 1.

The Morning Journal reports that the sewer rate will increase from a flat $7.09 per 100 cubic feet to $8.09 starting in 2021. This was done at the request of the Board of Public Affairs (BPA), which oversees both water and sewer operations but only has the authority to set water rates.

According to the Morning Journal, it would increase costs by $2 per month for households using 400 cubic feet, or 3,000 gallons, which officials say is the average. Customers are billed for a minimum of 200 cubic feet.

An automatic 3% sewer rate increase that was in effect from 2015 to 2019 was also included in the legislation.

