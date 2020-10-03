Lisbon community decorate scarecrows for Halloween season

Scarecrows were dressed up in different creative ways in the heart of town

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – We are less than a month from Halloween, and people in Lisbon are getting ready for the season’s fun.

Scarecrows were dressed up in different creative ways in the heart of town.

The rules were simple: Nothing too scary, nothing political and nothing derogatory.

Many people were working on their scarecrows for a couple of weeks, but for two young girls, it only took them two days.

“My dad inspired me and Maddie to do it because he had heard of the contest, and we decided to do it,” said Carmen Joy who was a contestant.

“And she called me and asked it I wanted to do it,” said Maddie Smith, another contestant.

“And then we went to the store and bought all of this stuff and paint it,” Carmen said.

The plan is to keep the scarecrows up for the rest of the month.

More stories from WKBN.com: