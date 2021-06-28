Lisbon Chamber of Commerce still accepting vendors for Christmas in July event

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s Chamber of Commerce is still accepting vendors for its Christmas in July event.

It will take place in two weeks on July 10 at the Village Square.

There will be a craft show, homemade ice cream and a live band.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We want to also fill the court house parking lot, so for $25, if you get a hold of the Lisbon Chamber Office, I can get you hooked up and registered to come,” said Marilyn McCullough of Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

f you’d like to sign-up for selling items, call the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce at (330) 424-1803.