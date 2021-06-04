Lisbon bike helmet giveaway, safety session set for Saturday

Free bike helmets will be offered for the first 20 youth participants

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Park District will hold a bike safety and helmet giveaway on Saturday.

It’s set to take place at 10 a.m. at the PL&W Train Station, located at 232 S. Market Street.

A Lisbon police officer will be on hand to explain bike safety, while Arlene Obertance, from the Friends of the Park, will explain do’s and don’ts on the Greenway Trail.

Junior Saddler, of Donna’s Bicycle Shop, will also be offering free inspections of bikes, including checks of tire pressure.

Free bike helmets will be offered for the first 20 youth participants. The workshop will finish with a short ride along the Greenway Trail.

Those with questions should call the park office at (330) 424-9078.