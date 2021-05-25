Lisbon Beautification Committee thanks village employees for help with lunch

Next, they'll be asking council for permission to hang new banners around downtown

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Beautification Committee has been hard at work sprucing up various areas and today they got to enjoy the fruits of their labor and thank those that have helped them out.

There was pizza and cookies at one of the picnic tables on the square for the street department, water department and cemetary department to have for lunch.

“They have worked so hard and anytime we need anything done they are here, no matter what they are here, and they deserve so much more than just this. They’re great, all of them,” committee member Linda Donnalley said.

Tammy Roberts, another member of the committee said they’ve had many people coming to the village to enjoy the downtown area to have lunch and enjoy the scenery.

“We just enjoy being able to give back to our community by making our downtown look nice,” Roberts said.

The work isn’t easy, but they said it’s worth it to sit back and see how beautiful it looks when they’re done.

In the future, they’re hoping to put up some new banners around downtown to replace the red, white and green ones that say Lisbon on them. They’ll be looking to get permission for that project at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Anyone who would like to help them with their projects can contact them on Facebook.