BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People continued to express their frustrations Tuesday at an ABC water district meeting in Boardman.

Many said there’s confusion over communication regarding what the district is working on and if it’s the district or county’s responsibility to fix the problems caused by September’s flooding.

During the meeting, Township Administrator Jason Loree said he’s trying to find a way for the flood district, county and county EMA to work together. He said in many areas the issue goes hand in hand with storm and sanitary lines running next to each other. And when storm lines collapse, it risks affecting the sanitary system.

“We’ve been collecting all this storm data. We are still taking calls from the hotline because the goal is to share a lot of that data with the sanitary engineer’s office,’ Loree said.

Boardman resident Chris Williamson said he and many of his neighbors are frustrated.

“People in the community here love this community, and that’s why they stay. But they’re not going to stay if they have to keep putting money in and hearing lip service,” Williamson said.

The residents at the meeting say they want to create a group to work with the water district more closely on the issues