YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If your daily commute takes you along Canfield Road in Youngstown past Lanterman’s Mill, beware. This section of road will be closed for about a week.

Canfield Road is closed between West Newport Drive and Stratmore Avenue, just west of the Canfield Road bridge over Mill Creek.

The nearest bridges across Mill Creek are Shields Road to the south – and Mill Creek Park’s Silver Bridge to the north.

A sewer line broke 17 feet below the road and will take at least a week to fix.