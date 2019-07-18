Lincoln Knolls neighborhood in Youngstown prepares for first community park

The Lincoln Knolls neighborhood has been void of a park ever since it went up shortly after World War II

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An east side Youngstown neighborhood that’s never had its own park now has a place where children can play and adults can exercise.

It’ll be known as the Lincoln Knolls Community Park, complete with playground and exercise equipment.

People who live in this neighborhood dedicated the area Thursday afternoon.

The park was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

“This project will provide amenities for youth, as well as adults, with the installation of the playground equipment, exercise equipment, basketball court upgrade, benches, boulder retaining wall to mitigate flooding at the basketball court, a beautification landscaping to enhance the park environment. Our future plans are to build a pavilion and have a splash pad,” Marguerite Douglas said.

“This is important for our community,” said Second Ward Councilman T.J. Rodgers. “It’s important for people to have things that they can take pride in.”

One of the organizations that also helped make this happen is the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, which was involved in the rededication of a redeveloped apartment building in the Handel’s neighborhood.

The group is trying to keep the Handel’s and Lincoln Knolls neighborhoods alive before they get too far down and can’t be brought back.