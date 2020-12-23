Limited space running out for Catholics who want to attend Christmas Masses

If you want to attend in person on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you need to register ahead of time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Because of the pandemic, many families are having to adjust their tradition of attending Christmas Mass or church services.

Catholic churches across the area are still celebrating this year, but expect to see some changes.

Monsignor John Zuraw, with the Diocese of Youngstown, said if you haven’t made plans yet, it’s best to do that now so you’re not surprised when you get to the doors.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses see some of the largest crowds and because of COVID-19, parishes have to maintain social distancing. Some parishes have been taking reservations and limiting the number of people inside, depending on how big the church is and its capacity.

Inside, most parishes have every other pew blocked off and some have limited the number of people in each pew.

Other churches have added Mass times so people have more opportunities to attend. Some will be first come, first served so Zuraw hopes everyone can be understanding.

“Patience for those individuals who are attending, that they’re offered other opportunities to attend maybe another Mass or another celebration. So patience is going to be the big word because this is unknown territory for each of us,” he said.

Zuraw said some churches still have room for certain Masses while others are filled to capacity.

When parishes started taking reservations, a lot of them reserved the first day to allow people who belong to that church the chance to register before opening registration up to guests.

“No one is forced [to attend]. Use your best judgment. If you’re not feeling well, stay home. If you’re apprehensive, stay home. This is an opportunity for us to keep everyone safe,” Zuraw said.

Even if you’re not attending a Mass or service this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t worship and celebrate. Many churches across the Valley are streaming their Masses and services online. You will also be able to watch live broadcasts, which will be airing throughout the week on different TV stations.