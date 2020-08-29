Limited number of fans allowed back in the stands during Friday night football

While some are happy to be back, others don't agree with the governor's order

(WKBN) – Only a certain number of fans were allowed to attend Friday night’s high school football games around the Valley.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order only allows for home team band members, cheerleaders and families in the stands.

Before the Salem vs. West Branch game, we asked a couple of people what they thought about the regulations.

West Branch High School Principal Brian Coffee said he was a little skeptical about whether they were going to have a season.

“Obviously, we are very happy that fans can be here — moms and dads, all families to come and support their kids. We’re just glad the kids are actually able to perform and be here tonight,” he said.

But while some are happy to be back, others don’t agree with the governor.

“I don’t really like it. I think it’s not fair to the fans and the seniors especially. I feel like the seniors should be able to allow to come and enjoy it since it is our last year,” said West Branch senior Caden Bandy.

West Branch’s football stadium is allowed to hold around 600 fans under the governor’s order.

