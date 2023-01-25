(WKBN) – The Trumbull County dog warden is running a special on adoptions.

Fees are waived for veterans and seniors over 60 years old.

Voices of the Trumbull County Pound Dogs is making it possible through a donation from former commissioner Dan Polivka.

Spaying, neutering, microchipping, rabies vaccinations and 2023 dog license fees are included with the adoption.

They have a limited number of sponsored adoptions.

Right now, many animal shelters in the area are at or beyond capacity.

For more information, call the pound at 330-675-2787.