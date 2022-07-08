TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Three attorneys announced they will defend Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko after she was arrested on a charge of disturbing a public meeting on Thursday.

Attorneys David Betras, Brian Kopp and Justin Markota made the announcement on Thursday.

In the announcement, the attorneys also said they will file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the people responsible for the arrest.

Frenchko was removed from the commissioner’s board meeting after making several comments while a letter from Sheriff Paul Monroe was read regarding comments that Frenchko made at the previous meeting.

“What we witnessed yesterday in Warren, Ohio was a scene out of Russia and other dictatorships where despots like Vladimir Putin and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad routinely arrest and jail their political opponents,” Betras said. “I never thought I would see anything like this in the United States, but there it was, live on Facebook, an elected official arrested and silenced by her political enemies for exercising her First Amendment rights. It was truly chilling.”

The attorneys went on to comment on the civil suit they plan to file.

“Section 1983 of the U.S. Code enables individuals to sue government officials who use the legal system to deprive them of their constitutional rights. We believe that is exactly what took place during the meeting, and we intend to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.” they explained in an emailed statement.

Sheriff Monroe, who spoke to WKBN about the arrest Friday, said Frenchko violated a law, forcing his deputies to take action.

“Our deputies gave her more latitude than a normal person from the public in a meeting, who should have typically removed someone from the meeting immediately for the disruptions that she caused,” he said.