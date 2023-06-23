YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Although strikes of lightning are mesmerizing to watch, they do need to be taken seriously. This year, the week of June 19 to 25 has been designated National Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

The National Weather Service says over the past 10 years, lightning has claimed the lives of 25 people per year on average.

The National Weather Service says lightning is unpredictable, occurring at any time and should be treated with caution.

“Boating, fishing, anything where you are in an open field, is definitely dangerous,” says 33 WYTV meteorologist Jim Loboy.

Lightning is attracted to water, metal and high surfaces.

A good motto to follow: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

“You don’t want to be underneath a tree, because the lightning strikes it and then it’s going to go all the way through the roots and everything,” says Antony Cumo, assistant chief with East Liverpool Fire Department.

Experts say a lightning strike can be as hot as the surface of the sun, and there are clear signs it’s near you.

“[If you] feel the hairs on your neck or arm start to actually rise, you are getting charged and you are potentially likely to get hit by a stroke of lightning,” Loboy says.

If you find yourself in this situation …

“Drop to the ground. You want to get as low as possible,” Loboy says. “That’s what people feel right when they get hit by lightning, that’s the charge going up their body.”

Be mindful if there are large trees in your yard.

“Our biggest thing is the older trees,” Cumo says. “Every lightning storm, we get trees falling on houses, branches falling on houses.”

Lightning deaths occur most frequently during the summer months, when people are outside enjoying the season.

“One of our guys, a couple years ago, actually got struck by lightning he was outside in a makeshift cover in an area tied by two trees,” Cumo says.

Getting struck by lightning may be detrimental.

“[Victims] have neurological problems, dizziness, ringing of the ears, inability to focus, sleep disorders — why take the chance?” says Loboy.

Pay attention to the weather radar, plan accordingly and take caution this summer.